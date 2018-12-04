Professor shares ‘lessons on life’ at New Bridge

New-Bridge Integrated College was delighted to welcome Professor Kevin Tierney to the school recently as the first guest speaker for their ‘Sixth Form LOLs’ (Lessons on Life) talks.

Professor Tierney has lectured in Psychology at Trinity College Dublin for over thirty years and is a Senior member of staff within the University.

Professor Tierney delivered a fascinating talk entitled ‘You Get What You Pay For’. His wide ranging presentation challenged students to think differently about the arts, music, and theatre and their benefits. His entertaining talk included some great motivational tips and encouragement for the students.

Head of Sixth Form, Mr Clarke commented: “At New-Bridge Integrated College we pride ourselves on the extra experiences and enrichment we can offer to our Sixth Form students. Real life stories delivered by extraordinary people will help our students grow to be fully rounded young adults and will only add an extra dimension to the excellent Sixth Form provision we offer.”