Orange Lodge supports careers event at Dromore High School

There was a large turnout at a careers advice and information evening held in Dromore recently.

The event, hosted at Dromore High School, was jointly organised, promoted and supported by the school’s careers department and the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, in partnership with the respective Orange Societies at Queen’s and the Ulster University.

Students and their parents availed of the expertise of representatives from a wide range of trades and professions. Employers were present from the local area and further afield.

Among those in attendance were Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning, Grand Lodge chief executive Iain Carlisle, and services and outreach manager, David Scott.

Grand Lodge, as part of its ongoing educational outreach, has plans to host similar events in the coming months.