New-Bridge Integrated students cook up a storm

Pupils at New-Bridge Integrated College cooked up a storm recently thanks to a visit from a renowned chef.

The school were delighted to welcome award winning chef James Richardson, who conducted a great masterclass with the Year 11 Food and Nutrition class.

He also talked of his experience in competitions and the sense of achievement he enjoyed from the various titles he has won.

The pupils were then treated to a demonstration of a his professional knife skills and were impressed by the speed he prepared julienne of courgette.

The students also liked his crab and rose shaped tomato garnishes, not to mention the way he decorated a variety of plates with colourful designs using coulis.

James showed the pupils how to present the perfect melon starter and his stir fry, Eton mess and chocolate brownies were a big hit as the pupils got to sample all three dishes.

The students are now looking forward to having a go with his recipes and garnishes themselves in their next practical class.