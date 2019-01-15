IN PICTURES: Dromore High opens its doors to prospective pupils

Dromore High School recently welcomed prospective pupils to the school.

Primary school pupils were able to talk to Dromore High students and see everything the school had to offer.

Keith, Molly and Amanda Morton enjoying treats in HE at the Dromore High open nIght.

Visitor Jake Kilpatrick dressing up as Henry VIII at Dromore High open night.

Scott McKinstry on the high ropes at the Dromore High open night.

Molly McKee, Katie Mckee, Jeeja Sangngern and Stevie McKee playing Boogle in English at the Dromore High open nIght.

Nathan and Louise Wright testing the scooter in Motor Vehicle and Road User Studies at the Dromore High open nIght.

Adam Crawford, Alissa Herron, Adam Blakely and Jaccob McKeown show Kaitlyn Miniss how to make a key ring in Technology and Design at the Dromore High open night.

Sophie Sloan, Mr Piotr Sidor and Shannon Clinghan discuss The German Exchange at the Dromore High open night.

Joanne and Abigail Cartmill are shown how to make a St. Bridget's Cross in Religious Studies by Year 8 Emma Martin at the Dromore High open night.

Michelle and Kerry Mack being shown a lamb by Scott Boyd in Agriculture at the Dromore High open night.