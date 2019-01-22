Pretty princesses at Bella Bambino's pre-school fantasy dress up day

Fantasy fun and inventions at Bella Bambinos

There was plenty of fun and games, as well as education at Bella Bambino’s in Dromore recently when the pre-school held a fantasy dress up day.

Pupils at the After School also enjoyed the Kid Inventors Day at Bella Bambino’s.

Teamwork was the key at Bella Bambino's After-school's Kid Inventors Day.
To infinity and beyond at Bella Bambino's pre-school fantasy dress up day
A student puts her sponge painting skills to good use at Bella Bambino's After-school's Kid Inventors Day.
One pupil decided to dress as a fireman at Bella Bambino's pre-school fantasy dress up day
