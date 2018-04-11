Entrepreneurship shines in Banbridge

Students from Banbridge Academy joined more than 500 budding entrepreneurs, who set up businesses with Young Enterprise this year, to mark their achievements at ‘The Big Celebration ’18.

Young entrepreneurs from across Northern Ireland gathered at the landmark Titanic Belfast, as the charity showcased their work to nurture the next generation of business leaders.

The students participated in hands-on workshops focused on sharpening the skills they have developed through the Young Enterprise Company and Team programmes in order to best prepare them for the world of work & business start-up. The event, concluded with the much anticipated annual awards ceremony to announce the regional winners of the competition.

Banbridge Academy came out on top with their company ‘Poppin’, creating high quality, poppin’ sockets.

They will now go on to compete against five other regional winners for the ‘Young Enterprise Company of the year’ award at the NI Final.