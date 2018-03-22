Bridge Integrated Primary pupils get the red carpet treatment

Six representatives from Bridge Integrated Primary School have returned home after a whirlwind trip to London’s South Bank for the Into Film Awards.

Whilst the film buffs from Bridge IPS did not scoop the Under 12s Film Club of the Year, they were recognised as one of the three best Film Clubs from the thousands of film clubs for 5-12 year olds in the UK.

The young people attended a ceremony where awards were handed out by film stars such as Martin Freeman, Will Poulter, Gwendoline Christie, Gemma Arterton and Katie Leung.

All of the pupils enjoyed the experience and are eager to return next year to try and claim an award.

The awards pay tribute to outstanding 5-19 year olds who have shown exceptional achievement in filmmaking, film reviewing or within their film clubs, and to educators who have demonstrated inspirational use of film in the classroom at the annual awards.

The pupils were accompanied by Mrs Devlin and Film Club Leader Mr Scowcroft, who said: “The children really enjoyed their day on the red carpet, watching a real life movie awards extravaganza, receiving goody bags and mixing with other children who enjoy watching and making movies. The whole group are enthused about now creating movies and telling their own stories and therefore getting back to the awards next year. It was a wonderful experience for them all.”