Academy pupils put salad on the menu

This year the Year 10 Home Economics pupils from Banbridge Academy participated in a New Product Development assignment in the Summer term with Avondale Foods.

Avondale Foods, which is based in Craigavon, manufacture vegetable accompaniments, side salads, fresh soups, sauces, porridge and noodles for distribution throughout the UK and Ireland.

Product development lies at the heart of Avondale Foods’ continued success with a turnover at nearly £51 million in 2017.

During the assignment, the pupil’s brief was to create a new and exciting salad.

The Academy students showed great expertise and imagination in their selection and execution of the chosen salad recipe.

Richard Bond, Product Development Officer at Avondale Foods, along with his team, had the difficult task of selecting the top three recipes.

When making his selection, Richard commented on the creativity and flair the pupils demonstrated.

This was a unique opportunity for pupils to work alongside a local company and gain a greater awareness of the job prospects a food-based company such as Avondale can offer.

Richard presented prizes to the followings pupils:

First place - Thai Sweet Chilli Salad by Emily Johnston and Rachel McCauley

Second place - Bacon, Chicken & Avocado Salad by Dylan McCauley and Ryan Liggett

Third place - Spicy Chicken Salad by Matthew Colvin and Jason Ferguson.