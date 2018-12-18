Duo host Boozy Bingo Night

Two local university students have raised a staggering £840 for Action Cancer as part of their International Hospitality course.

James Gibson from Moria and Rachel Harrison from Banbridge are final year students at the Ulster University York Street campus and were asked to plan an event for charity.

As part of their final year assessment they had to organise the entertainment, collect the raffle prizes and give the event as much publicity as possible to ensure it was well attended.

After much consideration Rachel and James decided to organise a Boozy Bingo night in the Black Box which, thanks to their hardwork and commitment, was a great success and a fun event for all those who came along.

The duo secured raffle prizes donated from local businesses including Wine and Brine and Boojum, plus a weekend break at the Lough Erne Resort and Spa was also up for grabs.

The event was a sell out and they recently presented Gerry Mitchell from Action MS with a cheque for £840, which will go towards supporting people with MS and their families in the local area.

Thanking Rachel and James for their fundraising work, Gerry from Action MS said: “All of their wonderful efforts culminated in an amazing £840 being raised.

“This will be put to very good use in the Banbridge area supporting those with MS and their families and carers.”