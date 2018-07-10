‘Drummers Tribute’ in Donaghcloney

Representatives of Donaghcloney Orange lodges are pictured in preparation for the ‘Drummers Tribute’ being organised for the Armistice centenary.

Being held on Tuesday, July 10 assembling at 7pm, an invitation is extended to all Lambeg drummers to bring along their drums large or small and participate in this short parade and act of remembrance at the village war memorial.

All participants will receive a specially commissioned certificate of participation in this truly unique event.

Participants should assemble at Baird Avenue, BT66 7LP.

This event will be one of a number of events happening during a week of events in the County Down village.

The Cloney Festival week will also see a Songs of Praise event on Sunday, an armistice Great War exhibition on Monday and Tuesday, an event on murdered brethren on Monday and a family fun night on Wednesday, July 11.