Dromore student, Adam, celebrates Business success

Adam Bingham, from Dromore, is celebrating success after winning a top award at Ulster University Business School. Adam, who has graduated with a BSc Hons in International Travel and Tourism Management was joint winner of the Origin Digital Award for delivering the best group business pitch at the annual Department of Hospitality and Tourism Awards. Professor Una McMahon-Beattie, Head of Department said: “In conjunction with our industry partners, the Department of Hospitality and Tourism is delighted to celebrate and recognise the excellence of our students. We are very proud of their achievements and are confident that with the current growth in the local hospitality and tourism sectors, our graduates are well equipped to take on the challenges of managing and leading in these competitive market environments.”

A total of 15 major awards were presented. Sponsors included Hastings Hotels, Belfast City Council, Belfast Titanic Hotel, Crosskeys, Council Council (NI), da Vinci’s Hotel, Henderson Food Service, Northern Area CIMA, Suki Tea, Tourism NI, Origin Digital, Special Olympics, Bank of Ireland.