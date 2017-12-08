Dromore High School closing early today

Another local school has fallen foul of the weather as Dromore High School has announced they are closing early.

Posting on their Facebook pagge they said: “Dromore High will close today at 1:30pm due to worsening weather. Parents may collect pupils from school from 1:00pm.

“Translink buses may not run this afternoon so please make alternative arrangements to transport your child home.

“One bus will leave at 1:30 for Donaghcloney but not Blackskull. Other buses which did not run this morning will not run this afternoon.

“Pupils who walk home may leave school from 1:00pm. School will remain open for a time after 1:30pm for any child who can’t be collected after 1:30pm. Apologies for any inconvenience.”