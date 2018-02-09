Dromore High make waves for Charity

Dromore High School, music department held their annual Christmas by Candlelight Service at Dromore Cathedral in December.

This year the benefiting charity chosen by the school was Children’s Heartbeat Trust who support children and young people born with congenital heart disease in Northern Ireland.

Heart Disease is the most common birth defect with over 200 babies born each year in Northern Ireland with the condition; many of which will require ongoing cardiac care and/or open-heart surgery.

Principal Mr McConaghy and Cory Scott, Year 13 pupil were delighted to be able to present Lynn Cowan from the charity with a cheque for £894.00.

As a small, local charity, Children’s Heartbeat Trust rely solely on public donations to fund their services and were extremely grateful for the school’s generous support.

Lynn Cowan from Children’s Heartbeat Trust said, “We are indebted to Dromore High School for their heartfelt support to our work.

“I would like to extend our sincere thanks to the staff, pupils, parents and public who attended the service and donated to our work.

“This will be put to good use in helping us provide support to the hundreds of children in Northern Ireland living with heart disease and their families.”

