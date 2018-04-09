Dromore Guides donate to ‘Simon’

Girlguiding Ulster have partnered with Simon Community NI as part of their social action project and 1st Dromore Rainbows and Guides are doing their bit!

The Simon Community NI are a local charity who provide accommodation, 24 hour advice service and provide support to clients who are experiencing homelessness, regardless of their circumstances.

Hundreds of Girlguiding units from all over Northern Ireland have been working hard donating essential items for the Simon Community NI. Items donated will help to create ‘Welcome Packs’, which are holdall bags containing essentials including, basic food and toiletries.

The donations from Girlguiding Ulster has helped to create over 250 Welcome Packs, which will be given to people who come to stay with Simon Community NI in one of their accommodation projects, often as these people have little or no belongings.

The girls have taken on this social action project to make a difference in their community working together for the good of others. Girlguiding members learnt about the Simon Community charity and the variety of work they do. They were educated on how individuals can end up homeless and why it is important to help others expecting nothing in return. By educating members of Girlguiding Ulster this has helped to dismantle the stereotypes around

homelessness.

Girlguiding Ulster Brownie member, Sarah. said: “We learned about the work the Simon Community does and how they help others, I realised how fortunate we are to be surrounded by family and friends. This was a great project to be part of”.