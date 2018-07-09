Dromara Eurospar raise £20k for charity

Staff at Eurospar in Dromara have gotten fully behind a charity partnership with Cancer Fund for Children, raising an incredible £19,500 for the cause to date.

The total comes after the store’s recent coffee morning added £2,000 to the existing fundraising pot.

Irene Hunter, Customer Advisor and designated Community Representative from the store, has played an instrumental role in collecting this enormous total, organising many fundraising activities throughout the year.

With the support of her colleagues, Irene has also organised many events.

“When my father passed away, I really wanted to do something to say thank you for the wonderful care he had received so I began to fundraise for the Alzheimer’s Society,” she said.

She added: “I saw first-hand how big an impact I could make to the charity just by doing something small so when I heard about the charity partnership between Eurospar and Cancer Fund for Children, I knew that I had to keep going.

“Our customers in Dromara have been incredibly supportive so it’s no surprise that our coffee morning raised the highest total. I feel so proud to work with such a caring community.

“To think we’ve raised almost £20,000 is phenomenal but I’ve no plans to stop now and I’m already organising another big event for later in the year.”

The money raised will help the charity to continue to deliver a wide range of services to children and families affected by cancer.

Andy Boal, Community Fundraiser at Cancer Fund for Children, said: “On behalf of everyone at Cancer Fund for Children, I’d like to express our huge thanks to the staff and customers at Eurospar in Dromara for being so dedicated to their fundraising efforts.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received from right across Eurospar’s network of stores in Northern Ireland and hope to continue our relationship for many years to come.”