Driving home message of safe motoring at New-Bridge

Students at New-Bridge Integrated Schoo lhave taken part in a safe motoring presentation, which aims to create a community of safe new drivers.

The talk covers all elements of safe motoring including learning to drive, buying a car, insurance, looking after your vehicle and road safety.

Mr Clarke, New Bridge Integrated Year Head, who organised the presentation, said: “We are delighted that Stephen and his team from New Driver NI have been able to present to our sixth form students again this year as part of our Enrichment Programme.

“It is essential that we educate our young people to the dangers of driving and Stephen’s presentation does this in a relevant, realistic and engaging manner.

“The presentation also taught our students some if the less obvious issues around driving; highlighting areas such as buying your first car, shopping around for insurance and checking the history of a car.

“We look forward to seeing Stephen and his team back in New-Bridge Integrated College again next year.”

New Driver Safety Ambassador Limited visit sixth forms in schools each year to deliver safe motoring presentations. Their aim is educate all new drivers and passengers on making good motoring decisions.

Stephen Savage, Project Manager at New Driver Safety Ambassadors, said: “The programme has been running for over four years now. Feedback from schools, teachers and students is very positive. Making the pledge is a commitment to being as safe as possible on the roads.

“Too many young people are still losing their lives or being seriously injured on the roads across Northern Ireland. We want to see these figures reduce every year.”

The programme is completely free for schools. To make a school booking please contact Stephen on 07793 198100 or email info@newdriverni.com