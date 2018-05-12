Drinker abandoned his car when he saw police

After he saw police a 20-year-old man who had been drinking abandoned his car but was located nearby.

Harry Proctor, Blenheim Drive, Richhill, was fined £350 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for excess alcohol in breath on April 1 this year.

He was also banned for 12 months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 2.50am police saw a car pull out of the Bridge Street filling station in Portadown and it narrowly missed colliding with another police vehicle.

It did not stop and police went after the car, finding it abandoned at the Asda car park. Proctor was located nearby.

He admitted he had been drinking and an evidential breath test gave a reading of 67.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had been at a party at a friend’s house. He explained his client had been drinking up to 11 or 12 o’clock and didn’t drive until a couple of hours later. He panicked when he saw police.