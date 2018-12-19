Double celebrations for #StuffABusNI toy collection

Thanks to the generosity of the Northern Ireland public, thousands of children living in poverty across the province will receive presents this Christmas.

For the second year in a row, Translink and U105 joined forces for the Stuff a Bus Toy Appeal, in aid of The Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul. Passengers and the general Northern Ireland public responded with exceptional kindness, helping to stuff a double decker Translink bus full of over 15,000 toys.

Johnny Hero, Presenter, U105, Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive, Translink, Pauline Brown, Regional Manager, St Vincent De Paul and Major Paul Kingscott, Divisional Leader, Salvation Army

Following the final collection day gifts will now be delivered to families who need it most, ensuring that thousands of children will wake up smiling on Christmas morning.