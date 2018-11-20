Donaghys raises over £1,000 for Ellen’s Journey

Donaghys in Banbridge recently hosted a Ladies Night and proceeds went to Ellen’s Journey.

Attendees were treated to an in-store fashion show with giveaways and raffle prizes on the night, as well as Donaghys store and online discount.

Little Ellen Treanor was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January and is undergoing treatment for high risk neuroblastoma.

Her parents Paddy and Claire explained on her Facebook site: “So far she has had eight cycles of chemo, a 13 hour surgery and is now in the middle of her high dose chemo and stem cell transplant. After she recovers from this, the plan is radiotherapy and then six months of antibody treatment. If all the remaining treatment goes to plan this will have taken up 15 months of her short life so far.

“Unfortunately, with this type of cancer, we have no guarantee that this will be the end of this difficult time for Ellen. Only 40% of children with high risk neuroblastoma are alive five years after treatment.

“While we try not to dwell on this statistic, it is always there in the back of our minds.

“It’s for this reason that we have joined forces with Solving Kid’s Cancer, a neuroblastoma charity, to try to raise money that would allow Ellen to take part in a clinical trial, in the hope of increasing her chance of survival.

“Our hope is that we can get Ellen into remission (no evidence of disease) by the end of her frontline treatment. There are two different clinical trials, both in America, for children in remission. They both aim to stop the disease from returning.

“We don’t have an exact figure of what this will cost (and won’t until Ellen is much closer to finishing her frontline treatment). We do know that it will be in the region of hundreds of thousands of pounds. We know that we are asking for a lot. But we have to ask, because our wee bird is worth every penny to us. We just want to be able to look back on this horrible time in years to come and know that we did everything we possibly could to save Ellen.”

For more information go to her Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/Ellens-Journey