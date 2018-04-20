Dog walkers urged to clean up after pets

A leaflet drop has been conducted in Gilford, reminding dog owners to clean up after their pets.

The scheme follows numerous complaints from local residents that areas such as Hunters Hill, Castleview, the Wall Road area and also Banbridge Road .

Sinn Féin Councillor, Kevin Savage, has thanked staff from ABC Council for their efforts in addressing dog fouling, straying and licensing in the Gilford area.

He said: “I want to thank council staff who conducted a leaflet drop in the Gilford area reminding dog owners of their responsibilities around dog fouling, straying and licensing.

“We all have a right to walk our dogs in a clean and safe environment.

“Dog owners must therefore exercise responsibility particularly when out and about walking their dogs.

“The message is clear: clean up, secure your dog and ensure your dog is licensed.

“Anyone who fails to do so risks an on the spot £80 fine.

“Dog owners must act responsibly or face the consequences.”