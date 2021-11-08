Dodds presses minister for update on A1 improvements

Diane Dodds MLA has again asked the Minister for Infrastructure for an update on much-needed safety improvements to the A1

Mrs Dodds acknowledged that the Minister has regard to the safety concerns of residents and relatives of those who have tragically lost their lives along the A1.

“I know that the Minister is committed to the A1 improvement and has met with families of those who have lost their lives.

“But residents and families of those who have tragically died deserve more. We need a firm start date to this project in Banbridge. These improvements cannot be delayed further.”