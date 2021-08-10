Disgust at those responsible for Banbridge pipe bomb - ''They have nothing to offer our community''

Stock image

Commenting on the discovery of a pipe bomb in Granville Gardens, Banbridge, Carla Lockhart MP said:

“Those who left this device have nothing to offer our community. They seek to place the local community in danger and I am thankful this morning that there are no reports of injuries or serious harm.

"This is not the first time in recent months the local community has been subjected to this type of activity and it is time for the authorities to act. Last night elderly residents had to be evacuated causing immense distress whilst others were told to stay to the rear of their properties.

"Such recklessness and disregard for the safety of local residents is an insight into the minds of those involved in this incident.

"I would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this matter to contact the PSNI.