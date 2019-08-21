Digital Transformation support for local businesses

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Digital Transformation programme is once again open for applications with over 50 local businesses having already benefited from the support offered by the programme.

Part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund the project – launched in 2017 - provides assistance and mentoring to traditional and digital small medium enterprises (SMEs).

Offering a bespoke one-to-one service support, the programme equips businesses with digital skills in a vast range of subjects.

Businesses can increase their digital marketing expertise through availing of support in areas such as social media, web development, online advertising, search engine optimisation, analytics and content creation, which will aim to enhance customer engagement, increase sales and in turn drive job creation.

The Digital Transformation programme is currently being delivered by 42Digital on behalf of the council.

Aided by a team of mentors, including digital experts from the Southern Regional College, the programme delivers mentoring and workshops to assist businesses in implementing a diverse range of technology.

Mayor, Councillor Mealla Campbell said: “The council operates a range of programmes to help local businesses and it is fascinating to hear how companies have developed following this support.

“Digital technology is becoming a crucial aspect in every business and this programme helps companies attain the right skills and knowledge, helping drive growth and strengthen the digital economy.”

Eligible businesses who are interested in the programme should visit www.digitaltransformationprogramme.com to learn more about the application process.

Applications for this call close on Friday, August 30.