A woman was fined £75 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having a vehicle test certificate on November 23 last year.

Tabatha Crothers (37), Clarehill Road, Moira, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. The court heard that she was driving at 8.50pm in Queen Street, Lurgan, and a police check showed the test certificate had expired.

Crothers was convicted in her absence.