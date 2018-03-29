Delivery driver loses driving licence

After a row with his girlfriend a 30-year-old man decided to drive home even though he had been drinking.

Paulius Kareckas, Orchard Drive, Portadown, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath on February 16 this year.

He was fined £200 and banned for 12 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The court heard that at 11.20pm police followed a vehicle on the Mahon Road and saw it turn into Orchard Drive.

They spoke to the defendant who was driving. An evidential test gave a reading of 78.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said that on the night in question his client had been staying with his girlfriend. They had been drinking and had a row with Kareckas deciding to drive a half a mile to his home.

He added the defendant had been driving since he was 17 and had a clear record.

Mr McDonald said Kareckas worked as a delivery driver and will lose his job.