Northern Ireland soldiers who were killed while serving in Afghanistan

The 2009 funeral of Lance Corporal Nigel Moffet who was killed in Afghanistan while serving with the Light Dragoons Regiment

Eight men and one woman, who had been deployed to Helmand province in the south of the country, died during combat operations which lasted from 2001 to 2014.

• The first person from Northern Ireland to be killed was Captain David Patton from Aghadowey in Co Londonderry, a member of the Parachute Regiment.

The 38-year-old was killed on June 27, 2006, in a gun battle during which his unit were trying to capture Taliban members.

Ranger David Dalzell, 20, from 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment, was killed on February 4 2011 as a result of an "operational accident" in Helmand province. He joined The Royal Irish Regiment in July 2010.

• Lance Corporal Nigel Moffett, 29, from east Belfast was killed on May 30, 2009.

He was a member of the Light Dragoons, an armoured unit specialising in reconnaissance.

He died when his vehicle was blown up by a landmine.

• Captain Mark Hale, 42, from the Rifles Regiment, was killed while trying to carry a wounded comrade to safety on August 13, 2009.

He had been living in Northern Ireland with his wife, Brenda, who went on to pursue a career in politics.

• Stephen Walker, 42, from Lisburn, was a corporal with the Royal Marines.

He died in a bomb blast as he took part in a patrol alongside members of the Afghanistan National Army near Patrol Base Almas, in Sangin, Helmand province on May 21, 2010.

• Lieutenant Neal Turkington from Craigavon was one of three soldiers killed by a rogue Afghan soldier who fired a rocket-propelled grenade into a command centre in Helmand on July 13, 2010.

The 26-year-old was an officer with the Royal Gurkha Rifles.

• Ranger Aaron McCormick, 22, from Macosquin in Co Londonderry, of The Royal Irish Regiment had been helping to clear an area of improvised explosive devices during a security patrol in Nad ‘Ali when he was killed in an explosion on November 14, 2010.

• Royal Irish Lance Corporal Stephen McKee, 27, from Banbridge, was killed when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device on March 9, 2011.

His younger brother Michael was with him at the time of his death.

• Two years before the US and NATO formally ended its combat mission in Afghanistan, a ninth soldier from Northern Ireland lost their life.

Corporal Channing Day, 25, from Comber, was a combat medic with 3 Medical Regiment.

She was shot dead in Helmand province on October 24, 2012 by an off-duty Afghan policeman as she was on her way to teach first aid to local police officers.

She was the third female British soldier to die in Afghanistan.

• A Dublin-born soldier was also killed in Afghanistan and is buried in Northern Ireland.

Sean Binnie, a 22-year-old Corporal with 3rd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, was killed on patrol during a gun battle with insurgents on May 7, 2009.

He was buried in Roselawn cemetery having settled in Belfast after meeting his wife-to-be Amanda during a tour of duty with the Black Watch in Northern Ireland.

