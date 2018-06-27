Dechomet Community Group host successful coffee morning

The Dechomet Community Group, a newly established group in the Dechomet, Closkelt, Ballyward and surrounding areas, recently hosted a coffee morning in Turleys Bar, Dechomet.

This was a free morning for anyone who wanted to come along. There was free tea, coffee and endless amounts of scones, cakes, buns and treats.

Through donations alone, the coffee morning raised over £500.

The Community Group would like to thank everyone that contributed in donations and in preparing treats for the coffee morning itself.

The goal of the community group is to bring both sides of the community together and so far the group has hosted a very successful Tapas Night; a Health and safety training course for local farmers, which educated farmers on health and safety matters as well as providing each of the farmers with their own individual first aid kit.

The group is raising funds to create a place in the local community where members from each side of the community can regularly meet and take part in events like this and more.