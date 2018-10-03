Death notice: George Dennison was proud of his sporting offspring

The death has taken place of the proud father and grandfather of a dynasty of Northern Ireland sporting stars.

George Dennison, who had lived in Gilford, Co Down, passed away peacefully at Laganvale Care Home on Tuesday.

He was the husband of the late Rita, brother of Margaret and father of Eileen, David, Robert and Margaret.

His sons Robert and David both played for Glenavon, with Robert going on to play for Wolves and Northern Ireland. Both also played cricket for Waringstown, for whom David’s son Adam has also starred.

His grandson Gary Hamilton is another sporting success in the family, representing NI five times. As manager of Glenavon, he has won the Irish Cup twice – both times making his way through the crowd to celebrate with his grandfather.

Glenavon FC said: “Until ill-heath prevented him from doing so George was a regular attender at Mourneview Park. Everyone associated with the club send their sincere condolences.”

His funeral is in Tullylish Presbyterian Church on Friday at 1.30pm.