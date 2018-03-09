‘You’ve got the right person’ woman (69) told police officers

A 69-year-old woman was banned from driving for 12 months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Patricia Murphy, Carn Valley, Rathfriland, was also fined £350 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving with excess alcohol in her blood on February 11 this year.

The court heard that at 8.30pm police received a call from the defendant reporting an issue at her home. She was speaking in half sentences and not making sense.

Her daughter then said there was no issue and that her mother was drunk.

When police arrived at the defendant’s home they saw fresh car marks in the snow and as they were leaving the estate they saw Murphy driving a car.

Her breath smelled of alcohol and she refused to provide an initial sample. And evidential test gave a reading of 58.

She told police: “You’ve got the right person but you should have went to the other house.” A solicitor representing the defendant said her client had been drinking earlier and had gone to bed. She was fit to drive and had gone to a friend’s house.