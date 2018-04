Six points were imposed on a 25-year-old woman last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for driving uninsured.

Claire Mulholland, Aughan Grove, Poyntzpass, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

She was stopped while driving on the Dunbarton Road, Gilford, on August 3 last year.

Her solicitor said she had been driving since she was 18 and had a clear record.

She added that her client was most anxious about the court proceedings.