Willie Frazer: campaigner for victims of terrorism dies, aged 58

Terrorist victims campaigner Willie Frazer has passed away peacefully in hospital this afternoon surrounded by his family, it has been confirmed.

Always controversial and avowedly loyalist and unionist in his politics, he spent decades campaigning for the rights and welfare of Troubles victims - primarily families whose loved ones were murdered by republicans.

The Frazer family’s Pastor, Barrie Halliday, described his close friend as “a true Ulsterman”.

The 58-year-old had beaten several bouts of cancer over the past ten years, but had refused to back out of public life and had knowingly put himself into an early grave on behalf of victims of terrorism, he said.

“Willie was so many things to so many people, to some he was a loyalist, to others he was a unionist and to other he was a servant of victims of terrorism,” he told the News Letter.

“Today I have to say that a true Ulsterman has fallen. It is one of the saddest pieces of news that I have ever had to break. A mighty man has fallen.

“This is primarily news for the people who appreciated Willie, with all his faults, those who appreciated all the good things he meant to so many people.”

Willie would undoubtedly say that his biggest achievement was securing the legacy inquest into the Kingsmills Massacre, he said.

“But I would say that his biggest achievement was leading the charge for victims of terrorism for over twenty years, pushing their interests to top of the agenda during political talks, time after time.

“In this regard I have no hesitation in saying that Willie was another casualty of the Troubles.

“He was warned nine years ago and again five years ago that if he did not adopt a stress free life his life would be cut short.

“However he refused to choose an easy life and continued to press on in his quest for truth and justice for victims of terrorism and so he had died at a relatively young age.

“His family too deserve immense credit, sacrificing countless nights with Willie while he was out campaigning for truth and justice for victims.”

The pastor said that Willie’s outlook and passions were defined by the fact that his father, two uncles, two cousins and a brother-in-law were all murdered by republicans during the Troubles.

And he firmly rejected the frequent claims from critics that Willie was a highly divisive figure.

“He never pulled a trigger or planted a bomb in his life - that is what the real divisive people did. The truly divisive people are the one that divided families by pulling the trigger and planting bombs, they are the ones that left empty chairs at kitchen tables.

“Willie’s life was overwhelmingly spent in campaigning for truth and justice for those families.

“He was never going to unify the country but he did unify many of the most isolated and vulnerable people in society whose loved ones were murdered.”

He added: “As far as I know Willie never in his life condoned any loyalist murders, however he did say he would never lose any sleep over an IRA man being ‘taken out’”.

However he acknowledged that even he regularly had private disagreements with Willie about his controversial actions.

“I pulled him back many times from the brink,” he said.

Mr Halliday reiterated Willie’s account of the five Official IRA men who knew his father, Bertie Frazer, He was a part-time UDR man who was abducted and murdered by the IRA while farming in south Armagh.

Willie went public in recent years to say that the five OIRA men approached him in latter years to say that his father should never have been shot by PIRA.

“One of them even carried his father Bertie’s coffin,” Mr Halliday added.

“The difference between them, in Willie’s eyes, was that the Officials’ actions were always targeted against the state whereas the Provisionals turned out to be highly sectarian in whom they murdered.”

The Pastor of Five Mile Hill Pentecostal Church in Mountnorris, which the Frazers attend, also passed on thanks from the family for all the support they have received in recent weeks.

“They really appreciate all the words of support and prayers and have found the staff at Craigavon Hospital to have been brilliant.”

Finally, he also had a message for republicans - Willie’s main opponents in life - at this time.

The pastor, who once brokered a trial amnesty between the government and south Armagh fuel smugglers, said: “I would expect Sinn Fein to publicly acknowledge that Willie stood up for his people and to call for his family to be left in peace until Willie is buried.”

Latterly Willie led the Markethill victims group FRPU, which recently had its funding cut by the Victims and Survivors Service (VSS). The Frazer family said they were “devastated” that VSS publicly confirmed the information in the media while he was critically ill, something they claimed VSS had promised not to do.

VSS said an audit had revealed serious failings in governance of the organisation. However his family said that Willie had not yet had a chance to respond to the allegations as he became seriously ill only days after the findings were put to him in writing.

TUV leader Jim Allister quickly paid tribute.

“I am profoundly sorry to learn of the passing of William Frazer,” he said. “William’s passion for innocent victims and desire to honour the memory of those in his own family who paid the supreme sacrifice at the hands of terrorists is beyond question. In the face of many trials and setbacks William was always able to come back.

“Now his struggle is over it behoves politicians to honour his memory by ensuring that the past is not rewritten. We must all ensure that innocent victims are not forgotten.

“I extend my heart felt sympathy to his family and friends and like countless others across Northern Ireland will remember them in my prayers in the coming days.”

