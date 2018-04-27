Went onto the road while testing car

A 55-year-old man was banned from driving for seven months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a no insurance offence.

Robert Dowling McCurdy, The Tudors, Banbridge, was also fined £300 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on January 31 this year at Loughend Road, Banbridge, a vehicle was seen to turn and go back up a road. Checks showed there was no record of insurance.

McCurdy said he thought he did have insurance and he was given seven days to produce his documents.

Police later confirmed that he was uninsured. He had previous convictions.

A solicitor said the car had gone into a garage at Loughbrickland for major repair work. She explained that to see how it had progressed he was driving in down a lane but accepted that when he did a ‘U’ turn he went out onto the road.