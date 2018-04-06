Was trying to find noise in mother’s car

On the tot up points system a 40-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Mark Stuart Gilles, Hunters Hill Park, Gilford, admitted driving without insurance on January 24 this year.

The court heard he was stopped by police in Dunbarton Street, Gilford, and their onboard computer showed he was not insured.

Gilles said the car was insured in his mother’s name and he believed he was insured to drive third party but it was confirmed the insurance did not cover him to drive the vehicle. A solicitor representing the defendant said there were six points on his licence already and her client realised he would be disqualified.

She explained that his mother had heard a noise coming from her vehicle and Gilles drove it to see where the noise was coming from.

The solicitor added that he was fully comprehensively insured for his own car and believed he was covered. District Judge Greg McCourt imposed a fine of £300, six points and ordered Gilles to pay a £15 offender’s levy. This brought Gilles up to 12 points and he was banned for six months.