Was in Gilberry Fayre car park at 2.20am

A 20-year-old man claimed he had only taken one tin of beer despite testing twice the legal limit when he was found sitting in a car in Gilford.

Jordan Chambers, Upper Ballydugan Road, Portadown, admitted a drunk-in-charge offence when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on March 24 this year at 2.20am police spoke to the defendant who was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the car park at Gilberry Fare in Gilford.

There was a smell of alcohol on his breath and after failing an initial breath test an evidential test gave a reading of 73.

A solicitor representing Chambers said he had three points on his licence for a speeding offence. He added that if ten points were imposed for this offence he would be banned on the totting up system and asked the judge to exercise discretion.

The solicitor said there were other people in the car and he was not too far from his home.

He explained that Chambers would say that he had only taken one drink.

The lawyer added that the defendant had a full time job which was two miles from his home and there was no bus route available.

He said Chambers started at eight in the morning and also helped his father with his farm and oil business. His mother also had health problems and he assisted her.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said he was satisfied the defendant was significantly intoxicated but there were some mitigating issues.

He fined Chambers £275, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned him from driving for four months.