Van and quad bikes stolen from property in Loughbrickland

Police are investigating a burglary in the Loughbrickland area during which a van and a number of quad bikes were stolen.
A white VW Transporter van and three quads were taken from commercial premises in the Ballynanny Road area in the early hours of Saturday, January 6.
It’s believed the break-in occurred at around 3:30am.
A post on the PSNI Banbridge Facebook page gave details of the stolen quads. They were:
1. Red Kawasaki KVF750
2. Green Polaris Sportsman 570
3. Black Polaris Scrambler XP1000
Appealing for witnesses to come forward, a PSNI spokesperson said: “If anybody has any information in relation to this incident, please call 101 and quote reference number 711 of 7/1/18.
“If anybody is offered these for sale or knows of their whereabouts, please call us.”
Information can also be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.