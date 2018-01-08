Van and quad bikes stolen from property in Loughbrickland

Police are investigating a burglary in the Loughbrickland area during which a van and a number of quad bikes were stolen.

A white VW Transporter van and three quads were taken from commercial premises in the Ballynanny Road area in the early hours of Saturday, January 6.

This picture of the white VW Transporter van was posted on the PSNI Banbridge Facebook page as part of the appeal for witnesses to come forward.

It’s believed the break-in occurred at around 3:30am.

A post on the PSNI Banbridge Facebook page gave details of the stolen quads. They were:

1. Red Kawasaki KVF750

2. Green Polaris Sportsman 570

3. Black Polaris Scrambler XP1000

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, a PSNI spokesperson said: “If anybody has any information in relation to this incident, please call 101 and quote reference number 711 of 7/1/18.

“If anybody is offered these for sale or knows of their whereabouts, please call us.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.