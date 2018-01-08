Took a chance when she could not get lift

When she could not get a lift to take an exam at college a 27-year-old woman decided to drive even though she was not covered by insurance.

Laura McMullan, Limewood, Banbridge, admitted the offence through her solicitor last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was fined £300 for driving uninsured with six points and on the tot up system she was banned from driving for six months.

For not displaying ‘L’ plates she was fined £30 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and a £100 fine was imposed for driving unaccompanied.

The court heard that on September 27 last year at 6.10pm police were travelling behind a car on the Millennium Way in Lurgan.

Checks on their system showed no insurance in place.

It transpired the defendant, who was driving, was a provisional licence holder.

No ‘L’ plates were displayed and she was unaccompanied.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said she had a limited record with six points on her licence for a previous no insurance offence.

He explained that she was doing a course at college and had an exam on the day in question.

Mr Ingram added that usually she got a lift but could not get one that day and foolishly decided to drive.

The car had been seized and it would have cost her too much to get it back.