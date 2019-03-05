Ten-year animal ban for man who kept dogs in ‘unsuitable’ state

A man has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years after seven dogs were found in “unsuitable conditions”.

Ian Poots, in his 60s and from Dublin Hill Road, Dromore, Co Down, appeared at Banbridge Magistrates’ Court (sitting in Newry) on Monday.

Image sent by the council accompanying details of the case

He was charged with failing to meet the needs of animals in his care, and breach of a Disqualification Order.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said he had had been convicted in December 2016 of causing unnecessary suffering to several animals, and was disqualified from keeping dogs for two years.

A second case was brought against him after a member of the public alleged he was keeping dogs anyway.

Seven dogs were found “in unsuitable conditions, with no fresh water or food”.

Mr Poots also admitted to self-medicating a Lhasa Apso type with an eye condition. All animals have been successfully rehomed.

In court Mr Poots pleaded guilty to the charges of Section 9 and 33(2) of the Welfare of Animals Act (Northern Ireland) 2011.

He received a fine of £2,000 and a 10 year disqualification from owning or keeping animals.

Mr Poots was also ordered to pay £445 legal costs.