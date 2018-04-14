Stole Iphone and cash from man

A 31-year-old man was put on probation for 18 months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a theft offence.

Kyle Vincent Burns, Bronte Park, Loughbrickland, admitted stealing an Iphone 7 and £650 in cash from a man on January 28 this year.

His barrister told the court he was currently involved in community service and the feedback was very positive regarding his attendance and quality of his work.

He suggested that probation could dovetail with the community service and although Burns was running up something of a record this might be a way of turning it around.

Imposing the probation order Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said Gibson will work along with the probation service.