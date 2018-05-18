Stole drugs from Dromore chemists

A 21-year-old man was conditionally discharged last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, after the judge heard he had been on remanded in custody for a considerable time.

Robbie Miller, whose address was given as Park Hill, Dromore, admitted that on September 22 last year he entered as a trespasser Sterling Chemists in Gallows Street, Dromore, and stole six boxes of Pregabalin.

His solicitor said he had been dealt with at Lisburn court in November and had served 11 months in respect of this matter.

He added that Miller had been drug free since he had been in the young offender’s centre.

The solicitor said as soon as the defendant got back to Dromore he was going to see his doctor.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said Miller’s record would require future consideration if he broke the law again.

The judge then imposed a conditional discharge for two years.