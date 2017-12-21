Speedy taxi twice the limit

While driving through Portadown a 47-year-old Tandragee man was detected travelling at speeds more than twice the limit.

Thomas White, Old Clare Road, Tandragee, was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for excess speed on October 16 this year. He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 3am police in Bridge Street, Portadown saw a car travel in the direction of Lurgan.

In the 30mph speed limit it reached speeds of 60 to 70mph over a distance of one mile. When spoken to by police White confirmed he was a taxi driver and was driving a taxi at the time.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he worked as a self-employed taxi driver.