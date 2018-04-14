‘Serial offender’ told police that fireworks belonged to his partner

A 31-year-old man described as a ‘serial offender’ was fined a total of £1,500 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Clarke Stuart Frazer, Limewood, Banbridge, admitted possessing and selling fireworks without a licence on October 16 last year. For each of the two offences he was fined £750.

The court heard that on October 10 last year police were made aware of a Facebook post advertising fireworks for sale and delivery.

Police attended at the home of the defendant and his partner on October 16 and seized a mobile phone, a laptop, tablets and documentation in relation to the sale of fireworks.

Fireworks were also recovered from a car.

The phone contained text messages, videos and photographs with the intention of selling fireworks.

When interviewed Frazer said they belonged to his partner and denied selling fireworks. He maintained the phone and fireworks all belonged to his partner.

A solicitor representing Frazer said four boxes worth just over £100 were found.

He added that it was a small business the defendant was running but this was his third time in court for this type of offence.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said Frazer was a serial offender who had been prosecuted twice before.