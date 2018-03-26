Restraining order for harassment

A 47-year-old woman who admitted harassment of another woman was made the subject of a restraining order last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Janette Bennett, whose address was given as Primrose Way, Dromore, was accused that between July 27 and August 6 last year she pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a female.

The court heard that a letter had been sent by the defendant to the governors of the injured party’s school questioning her ability.

Social media messages from Bennett were also handed in to the judge.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said her marriage had ended and her husband had embarked on a new relationship with the injured party.

He added that since the letter was sent there had been no repetition and the case has been an embarrassment to the defendant.

Mr Downey said she came from an impeccable academic background and had never been in court before.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer advised the defendant that she should stop using social media.

He added that it was very unfortunate she was before a court for the first time for harassment.

But he also added that he would give her credit for the way she had approached the case.

For the offence he imposed a conditional discharge for two years.

He also made her the subject of a restraining order which is to run for a total of 18 months.