Record amongst the worst judge had seen

A 24-year-old man with 66 previous convictions who underwent a lengthy detox programme has been given a chance to break his cycle of offending.

Stephen Ian Williamson, Ashgrove Avenue, Banbridge, admitted two charges of assault on police officers on October 22 last year.

He also faced allegations of criminal damage to a four by four vehicle on September 14 last year, resisting a constable and criminal damage to a watch.

These charges were due to be contested at last week’s court but Williamson pleaded guilty to the first and second charge while the prosecution offered no evidence on the third charge.

A barrister representing the defendant said he was in breach of suspended sentence he received for assault on police and disorderly behaviour. He explained that his client had completed a programme and hadn’t been in trouble since.The lawyer said Williamson had 66 previous convictions and finally he seemed to want to get help so much so that he spent an extra five weeks on the detox programme.

He added that ‘hopefully and finally’ he has broken his cycle of offending.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, told Williamson his record was ‘amongst the worst of those I have seen.’

He added that he was impressed the defendant was addressing his problems and felt it would be counter productive to send him to prison. “If you are back you will go to jail,” the judge told Williamson. “It’s as simple as that.”

For each of the offences he imposed a five month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, with the terms to run concurrently.

Judge Copeland also said Williamson should pay £1,333.44, for damage he caused to the vehicle.