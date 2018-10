The PSNI is asking people in particular parts of Northern Ireland to be on the look out for a "suspicious vehicle".

PSNI Craigavon issued the warning via their Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle in question is a silver Volkswagen Tourag with a Dublin registration plate and the PSNI has received reports of it acting suspiciously in the Donaghcloney area.

The PSNI is also asking the public to contact them on 101 if they spot the car.