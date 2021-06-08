PSNI report 19-year-old man died after single vehicle road accident

The collision, which was reported shortly after 1pm today, Tuesday June 8, occurred at Foxleigh Fields and involved a lorry.

“Police attended the scene, where sadly, the man was pronounced dead,” a PSNI spokeswoman said.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 845 of 08/06/21.

MORE NEWS:

Alistair Bushe