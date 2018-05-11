Prison warning over driving offences

A 27-year-old man with ‘an appalling record’ was told last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court if he drove again without having insurance he would go to prison.

Paul Daniel Bingham, Chinauley Park, Banbridge, admitted driving uninsured on July 22 last year.

The court heard he was stopped at Peggy’s Loaning and said he had just taken out insurance but failed to produce any documents.

On June 15 last year he was detected driving without a seat belt in Newry Street, Banbridge.

A barrister representing Bingham said the explanation he offered was that he had been a named driver on a friend’s trade policy.

He added that his client had a dispute with his friend and unknown to him he was removed from that policy.

The lawyer said that the defendant should be exercising the utmost vigilance but this was a genuine misunderstanding.

He had eight points on his licence.

He explained that Bingham had received 200 hours community service at Downpatrick Crown Court and that was keeping him out of trouble.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, told the defendant he had ‘an appalling record’ and he had ‘significant suspicions’ of this document and the whereabouts of his licence. He added that he would take into account he was making progress but warned Bingham: “If you drive a vehicle again without insurance you will go to prison.”

For the no insurance offence he imposed 100 hours community service and banned him for six months. He was fined £60, given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for the seat belt charge.