Police seize drugs and alcohol

Police seized alcohol and drugs in the Solitude Park area of Banbridge earlier this evening as officers recommenced ‘Operation Snapper’.

With the school holidays getting under way, police in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area are once again targeting anti-social behaviour, underage drinking and illegal drugs.

“Tonight, so far we have a quantity of alcohol and drugs seized in the Solitude Park of Banbridge. The owners didn’t hang about to speak to us,” a post on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page said.

“Parents/guardians... We would ask for your assistance with this one. Do you know where your children are and what they are doing? If the answer is no then maybe it’s time you checked.

“Don’t have us bring them home and you certainly don’t want that call later to collect your child from custody,” the post added.