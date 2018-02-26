Police probe into firearms and guns sees ongoing raids across Craigavon

Police are searching homes across Craigavon in a special operation targeting firearms and drugs crime.

In three apparent raids called Emerald, Burgundy, Jade, homes are currently simultaneously being searched.

A PSNI spokesperson said: These are the three (Tactical Support Group) TSG units who have simultaneously announced themselves at multiple properties across Craigavon as part of an investigation into drugs and firearms offences.

“We have frequently warned that the two go hand in hand, and today we take a step in trying to put a stop to that.

“Led by detectives from Lurgan CID and alongside the Lurgan Neighbourhood Team, we’ll bring you any updates later.

“This is the first of our #ABC5 this week. We’ll be tackling a range of offending and risks across the district.”