Police appeal for witnesses after reports of shot being fired at Banbridge home

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Police attended a property at Railway Street after receiving a report at approximately 8.15pm that a shot had been fired through a window.

“Two men and a woman were inside the house at the time of the incident, and one of the occupants, a man in his 20s, received minor head wounds.

“A male, described as wearing black clothing and a balaclava, and carrying what appeared to be a shotgun, was seen in the area at the time. It was reported that he made off in the direction of the junction at Reilly Street and Huntley Road.”

Detective Sergeant Stewart continued: “This was a contemptible and calculated attack, with the most serious potential consequences. Worryingly, anyone from the residents to potential passers-by, could have been killed.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1992 of 22/09/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport