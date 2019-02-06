Playground Bongo drums for autistic children destroyed by vandals

Callous vandals have destroyed bongo drums in a Co Armagh play park aimed primarily for austic children.

The newly refurbished £100k play park in Donaghcloney near Lurgan was officially opened just before Christmas.

Local residents and parents have voiced disgust and shock at the attack.

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said: “Some imbecile has destroyed the bongo drums at Donacloney Playpark.

“These are in place primarily for children who have autism, so well done,” he said.

“The contractor kindly has agreed to replace it on this occasion but will be a one off.

“This investment was extremely hard to achieve. Please don’t wreck it. It could have been anyone young or old but beggars belief.”